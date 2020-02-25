Melania Trump interacts with students at Delhi govt school

She interacted with students at the Delhi government school and witnessed various activities conducted as part of the happiness curriculum.

The school was decorated with floral garlands and motifs, welcoming the US First Lady. Floral rangolis were also drawn at multiple places in the school and she was welcomed by a student band. She thanked all educators for setting positive example and giving skills, knowledge to students.

Addressing the students in the school, Melania said, it is very inspiring that students begin their day with practising mindfulness and connecting with nature. She said, in the US, she works with children to promote similar ideas of well-being through BE BEST initiative. Students of the school gifted Madhubani paintings made by them to the First Lady.