Meeting between India and China held in cordial and positive atmosphere: MEA

External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that meeting between the Corps Commander based in Leh and the Chinese Commander was held yesterday in a cordial and positive atmosphere.



Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship.



In recent weeks, India and China have maintained communications through established diplomatic and military channels to address the situation in areas along the India-China border.

The two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas.