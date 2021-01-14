Meet Galaxy Buds Pro: Epic Sound for Every Moment

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of its next-generation earbuds: Galaxy Buds Pro. These earbuds feature immersive sound, superior call quality, intelligent ANC and enhanced connectivity across your devices – all packed into a modern and sleek design. Galaxy Buds Pro represent Samsung’s most premium earbuds offering to date, built to help you get the most out of your work, entertainment, and everything in between.

“As people look for technology that helps them adapt to new routines and lifestyles, the market for true wireless earbuds has expanded substantially, and consumer expectations have risen,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “With Galaxy Buds Pro, we’re making a big statement with a small device, offering users a one-of-a-kind audio experience that makes even everyday tasks truly epic.”

Unparalleled Sound & Call Quality

A premium earbuds experience always starts with sound. Whether you use your earbuds to play music on a run or listen to podcasts on the way to work, audio quality is what matters most. Galaxy Buds Pro offer a more comprehensive sound, sporting an 11-millimeter woofer for deeper bass and a 6.5-millimeter tweeter for a crisp treble with minimum distortion. This delivers Samsung’s best audio experience yet – a dynamic, balanced sound. So, whether it’s a rhythmic hip hop groove or intricate classical melody, you can enjoy your music just as the artist intended, anytime and anywhere.

But earbuds aren’t just for entertainment anymore – they’ve become crucial for work communication, and call quality is more important than ever. Galaxy Buds Pro separate your voice from unwanted sounds with three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), ensuring you are heard as clearly as possible. One of the outer microphones also has a high signal-to-noise ratio(SNR), further eliminating background noises. In addition, Samsung has integrated its new Wind Shield technology into Galaxy Buds Pro. While a less protrusive shape minimizes the wind contact area, a specially designed chamber and mesh filters out wind interference. Your phone calls have never been clearer, even if you’re stuck in windy weather.

Most Intelligent ANC on True Wireless Earbuds

The Galaxy Buds Pro experience is about hearing more of what you love, and less of what you don’t. That’s why Galaxy Buds Pro have the most intelligent ANC capabilities of any true wireless earbuds.1 When you need to focus on work – or tune out from the world around to relax – you can reduce the background noise by up to 99 percent,2 fine-tuning to your preferred level. And with Ambient Sound, you can choose to amplify nearby sounds by more than 20 decibels, meaning you can adjust and personalize according to your needs. This feature is ideal for busy multitaskers – those working from home while looking after a child or those who want to take a run through the city while staying alert for oncoming traffic.

What’s more, ANC and Ambient Sound automatically work together, adapting to your surroundings, to optimize your audio experience. Galaxy Buds Pro recognize when you’re speaking, and they can automatically switch between canceling nearby sounds and amplifying them.3 They will also turn down your music when you want to talk, even if you are using Ambient Sound or have ANC turned off. This technology allows you to hear and communicate more effectively and makes Galaxy Buds Pro the perfect tool for daily use.

An Even More Seamless Galaxy Experience

Galaxy Buds Pro are an integral extension of the Galaxy ecosystem – our most seamless earbuds yet. Now, you can automatically toggle your earbuds connection between your Galaxy smartphones and tablets based on your usage – no manual adjustments required.4 For example, if you’re watching a video on your Galaxy Tab S7 and then receive a call on your Galaxy S21, the all-new Auto Switch feature will pause the video and let you answer the phone using Galaxy Buds Pro. Once the call is over, your earbuds instantly switch back to your tablet; the video plays again, and you can hear the audio through your earbuds again.

Galaxy Buds Pro also expand your audio experience by connecting with other Galaxy devices – especially Galaxy S21. You can enjoy realistic and immersive sound on your Galaxy Buds Pro, wherever you go with the 360 Audio featuring Dolby Head Tracking technology,5 which enables you to stay at the center of the scene. For vloggers, you can clearly capture your voice and surrounding sound by synchronizing the mics on your Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy S21. Galaxy Buds Pro also boast Game Mode, so when reduced audio latency is paired with Galaxy S21’s powerful performance and immersive display, you can take your gaming experience to the next level.

No matter how you use your Galaxy Buds Pro, you can do so without worrying about battery life. When fully charged, you get up to 8 hours of playback, with an additional 20 hours of reserve power available in the wireless charging case. Even when using ANC, you can still enjoy 5 hours of playback with 13 hours more available in the case.6 If you end up running out of juice, you can gain one hour of playtime after just five minutes of quick charging.7

New Stylish & Purposeful Design

Galaxy Buds Pro aren’t just great to use, they also look great. Taking inspiration from Galaxy Buds Live’s innovative and iconic shape, Galaxy Buds Pro feature an updated, more ergonomic form factor. The shape of the canal-type earbuds improves sound quality, plus it looks less protrusive and more natural when in your ears. This new design also reduces the contact area between your ear and the bud, improving comfort and minimizing a clogged-up feeling.

In addition, Galaxy Buds Pro are designed to give you added peace of mind. They are protected with an IPX7 water resistance rating,8 the highest standard of water resistance in the Galaxy Buds line. And now, worrying about losing an earbud is a thing of the past. SmartThings Find can easily locate either of your earbuds, even when they’re out of Bluetooth® range or completely out of sight, misplaced at a distant location.9 Galaxy Buds Pro were also built to help cut down on waste – using 20 percent environmentally conscious Post-Consumer Materials (PCM).

Availability

Galaxy Buds Pro come in three stunning colors: timeless Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, and an incredible Phantom Violet10 to match with your Galaxy S21. Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in select markets starting from January 15th.

For more information about Galaxy Buds Pro, please visit: news.samsung.com/galaxy, samsungmobilepress.com or www.samsung.com/galaxy-buds-pro.

Galaxy Buds Pro Specifications11

Galaxy Buds Pro Color Phantom Violet, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver Dimension & Weight Earbud: 19.5 x 20.5 x 20.8 mm, 6.3g Charging Case: 50 x 50.2 x 27.8 mm, 44.9g Speaker 2-way (11mm woofer + 6.5mm tweeter) Microphone 3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner) + Voice Pickup Unit + Wind Shield ANC & Ambient Sound ANC: Cutting external background noise by up to 99%, 2 adjustable levels Ambient Sound: Amplifying up to +20dB, 4 adjustable levels Voice Detect Battery Capacity6 Earbuds: 61 mAh Charging Case: 472 mAh Play Time6 5 hours / Total 18 hours (ANC on) 8 hours / Total 28 hours (ANC off) Talk Time6 4 hours / Total 14.5h (ANC on) 5 hours / Total 17.5h (ANC off) Charging 1-hour play time / 5-minute quick charging7 Qi-certified wireless charging Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0® Codec: Scalable (Samsung proprietary), AAC, SBC Sensor Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Voice Pickup Unit(VPU) Compatibility12 Android 7.0 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM Water Resistance IPX7 8

1 Galaxy Buds Pro can distinguish between noise and human voices. Switch temporarily to Ambient Sound and reduce media volume when you speak so you can hear conversations without taking out your earbuds.

2 ANC on Galaxy Buds Pro received UL Verification for cutting external background noise by up to 99 percent at 118.43Hz. Features including ANC are enabled through a Bluetooth®connection or the Galaxy Wearable app on Android, available through the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store.

3 Intelligent ANC features such as ANC, Ambient Sound and Voice Detect can be set via the Galaxy Wearable app.

4 This feature is available on Galaxy smartphones or tablets with One UI 3.1 or above, which can be turned on and off in the Bluetooth® setting. Requires the same Samsung account to be registered on the devices. Availability may vary by app.

5 This feature is available on Galaxy smartphones or tablets with One UI 3.1 or above, which can be found in the Advanced tab of the Galaxy Wearable app. Availability may vary by device, app and content. When paired with Dolby Atmos, sounds are heightened further with greater, clarity, detail, and depth.

6 Based on default settings with Bixby voice wake-up and Voice Detect turned off. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions such as function settings, playback file type, and Bluetooth® signal strength.

7 Charging time is based on the battery of earbuds being less than 30 percent when they start to charge. Actual charging time may vary and depend on factors such as usage conditions and number of times charged.

8 IPX7 is based on laboratory test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Charging case is not water resistant. If the earbuds are damaged, they are not guaranteed to be water resistant. If the earbuds or your hands are wet, they must be dried thoroughly prior to handling or placing into the charging case.

9 Location of lost devices found with SmartThings Find is an approximate location where the lost device’s signal was detected. SmartThings Find is available on Galaxy smartphones or tablets running Android 8 or above. Availability may vary by market and carrier.

10 Available colors may vary by market.

11 All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice. Availability may vary by market, operator and connected device.

12 Some features may not be available on non-Samsung devices. Availability may vary by market, operator or connected device.

