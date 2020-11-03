Media Registration for Aero India 2021 begins today

The 13th edition of ‘Aero India 2021’ will be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, (Karnataka) from 03 to 07 February 2021.

Registration for media personnel to visit the exhibition has been opened from today, 02 November 2020. The registration will close on 06 December 2020 and is to be done online on the Aero India 2021 website. There is no fee for media registration, however foreign journalists who wish to cover the event would require to be in possession of a valid ‘J visa’.

The website https://aeroindia.gov.in/media/mediaregcontent has the requisite button for registration of media personnel and would require a valid media identity card number, PIB/State accreditation card No. (if accredited), Government issued photo ID card No. and a photograph of less than 512 Kb.

The five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defence industries. Besides global leaders and big investors in aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think-tanks from across the world. Aero India will provide a unique opportunity for exchange of information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry. In addition to giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry it would further the cause of Make in India.

In Aero India, close to 500 companies, both Indian and foreign, are expected to participate.