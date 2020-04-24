MEA playing key role in ensuring availability of essential medical equipment to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Officials said due to the proactive actions of the Indian missions abroad test kits, Personal Protection Equipment and masks will be procured in the coming weeks.

MEA Spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that six SUV-sized high-speed testing machines, which are in high demand, are being sourced from Roche in the US and India’s research and development labs are in touch with their counterparts in Israel and Germany which are undertaking cutting edge work.

MEA Spokesman said that as part of the government’s response to the COVID-19 situation, eleven empowered groups have been set up for an integrated all-of-government approach.

MEA Spokesman also highlighted that the MEA COVID-19 Control Room, which is being manned 24×7 by teams from MEA since 16th of March, has received more than 3,000 calls and 25,000 emails till last morning.