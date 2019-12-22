MEA objects to Malaysia Prime Minister’s comment on CAA, calls it ‘inaccurate’

Ministry of External Affairs said that Prime Minister of Malaysia’s comment on Citizenship Amendment Act is factually inaccurate.

Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that “The Citizenship Amendment Act provides for citizenship through naturalization to be fast-tracked for non-citizens who are persecuted minorities from three countries. The Act does not impact in any manner on the status of any citizen of India, or deprive any Indian of any faith of her or his citizenship. Therefore, the Prime Minister of Malaysia’s comment is factually inaccurate.

We call upon Malaysia to refrain from commenting on internal developments in India, especially without a right understanding of the facts.

