MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away at 98

‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the iconic spice brand MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti), passed away on Thursday.

The king of spices, Dharampal Gulati, 98, was admitted to Delhi’s Mata Chanan Devi Hospital where he was reportedly undergoing treatment for the past few weeks. He passed away on Thursday morning.

Dharampal Gulati of MDH, fondly called ‘dadaji‘ and ‘Mahashayji‘, was born in 1923 in Sialkot, Pakistan. Dharampal Gulati joined his father’s spice business in Sialkot. He moved to India after Partition and opened a shop in Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

From his shop in Karol Bagh, ‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati built MDH one of India’s leading spices manufacturer.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia mourned the demise of the MDH owner.