Max Financial Services surges as its arm launches ‘Max Life Smart Wealth Income Plan’

Max Financial Services is currently trading at Rs. 959.25, up by 14.15 points or 1.50% from its previous closing of Rs. 945.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 947.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 963.20 and Rs. 947.60 respectively. So far 8999 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1147.90 on 29-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 621.60 on 11-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 963.20 and Rs. 913.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 33098.23 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 14.72%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 77.09% and 8.19% respectively.

Max Financial Services’ subsidiary company — Max Life Insurance has launched ‘Max Life Smart Wealth Income Plan’, a comprehensive Non-Linked Participating Individual Life Insurance Savings Plan. This new product offering from Max Life provides customers with a complete solution to fulfill the financial needs of their family and loved ones. Offering additional income options, the plan allows the customers to achieve a financially protected future through various life cover and income options.

The plan gives people the option to choose between ‘Early Income’, ‘Early income with Guaranteed Money Back’, or ‘Deferred Income’. All these options come with inbuilt guarantees in form of guaranteed income/guaranteed money-back, under all variants. It will also provide cash bonuses, as declared. Guarantees are payable in the form of guaranteed income in case of ‘Early Income’ and ‘Deferred Income’ variants for 25 years or till the end of the policy term, whichever is lower and in case of ‘Early Income with Guaranteed Money Back’ variant, it will be paid in the form of 3 ‘Guaranteed Money Back’ at defined intervals.

Max Financial Services is a part of the Max group, an Indian multi business corporation.