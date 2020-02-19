Mastermind behind VHP leader’s murder arrested in Udaipur

Udaipur : In a major breakthrough Udaipur police has arrested a wanted criminal who was the master mind behind a VHP leader’s murder in Mandsaur of Madhya Pradesh last year. Deepak Tanwar the mastermind was arrested from the bus stand here when he was about to board a bus to MP. According to police Tanwar was caught for carrying illegal arms as he had a pistol and two live bullets with him .

Yuvraj Singh,joint secretary of the VHP unit in Mandsaur was shot dead by three bikers on October 9 last year. The police had even announced a prize of 10 thousand for giving a clue about Tanwar who had gone absconding after the murder. He stayed in several cities during the run and had been Udaipur few times.

According to police Yuvraj Singh ran a cable TV business in Mandsaur and had a professional rivalry with Tanwar and the later hired professional shooters to get Singh murdered. Police authorities said the accused would be interrogated by the local police first under the Arms Act and later would be handed over to the MP police which has been informed of the arrest.