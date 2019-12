Massive rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act in Nagpur

The rally has been organized by Lok Adhikar Manch, BJP, RSS and other organizations.

Workers of the Lok Adhikar Manch held the rally from Yashwant Stadium to Samvidhan Chowk in Nagpur, raising slogans hailing the new citizenship law and showing posters of “Nagpur welcomes CAA”.

The demonstrators were seen holding flags of the social organisation as well as the BJP.

Some others were also seen waving the Indian national flag at the rally.