Mass funeral for US drone slain General Qassem Suleimani

It was a day of mass mourning in Tehran..State television claimed millions clad in black took to the streets to pay their last respects to Commander Qassem Suleimani killed in Friday’s U.S drone strike which has stoked tensions throughout the gulf region.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei presided over prayers for the slain head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force as his daughter Zeinab Soleimani warned the US it faced a “dark day” for the killing.

In the U.S amidst anti-war protests, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said said the house will introduce and vote on a war powers resolution this week to limit military actions regarding Iran.

China has been strident in its criticism of the U.S action against Iran and has urged the world community to help ease tensions.

“China is highly concerned about the current situation in the Middle East. No one would like to see the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region further deteriorate. It is of the utmost importance to the world to ensure peace and stability in the region. Power politics is unpopular and unsustainable. The recent military adventure of the U.S. has violated the basic norms in international relations and raised tensions and instability in the region. China is always opposed to the use of force in international relations. Military means have no way out and extreme pressure will never work.”

India has already been in toch with both the US and Iran urging restraint on both sides..UK, France and Germany have urged Iran to not take any further violence action and stick to the nuclear deal although Iran has declared it will no longer abide by it..NATO ambassadors have called a meeting later on Monday to discuss the Iran crisis..The European Union and Japan are also making their own efforts to keep the peace..Hightened hostilities between the U.S and Iran have already had global economic impact on crude oil, bullion prices and currency rates..further escalation could threaten the stability of the entire gulf region.