Marwadi University Announces Online Admissions and New Hybrid Learning Model for the Year 2020-21

Udaipur : Enabling the spirit of rising against the current tide of the ongoing pandemic, Marwadi University, a leading private university based in Gujarat offering BE, MBA, BCA, BBA, MCA, B.Com, amongst other courses, has announced the commencement of its online applications process across some to equip students to succeed and face new challenges in 2020 and beyond. The University has facilitated the complete admission process online and new batch intake will follow strict social distancing norms, adopting a hybrid/ blended learning model. A grand virtual tour of the campus has already been created. Aspiring candidates are requested to apply by end of June and may visit www.marwadiuniversity.ac.in for more information on course information and admissions criteria.

Reaching out to all the young aspirants, Marawdi University aims to provide a dynamic educational platform for quality education in the field of Natural Sciences, Engineering, Biotechnology, or Management. With an annual intake of 5000+ students, Marwadi University is the only institution in Gujarat accredited with NAAC A+ rating – the country’s best accreditation by MHRD.

Spread across a 50+ acres campus, it is home to more than 9000 students from over 31 countries, taught by 500+ advanced educators that include 110+ Ph.D. faculty. Marwadi University prides itself in offering a unique blend of excellent education, industry-connect and global exposure in the safe and secure environment of Rajkot, an epicenter of intense focus on developing next-gen leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Y P Kosta, Vice Chancellor, Marwadi University, said, “We are offering 32+ courses in the stream of Science, Commerce, and Humanities. These courses include highly specialized courses like MBA – Business Analytics, Law, MSc in Cyber Security, Engineering, Physiotherapy, Architecture, Interior Designing and more. We enthusiastically pursue ongoing collaboration with governments and institutions across India, bringing synergy into safe academic practices, student learning outcomes, and employability. We look forward to empowering students with necessary skills like resilience, adaptability, collaboration, communication, empathy, creativity, and emotional intelligence.”

Shri Ketanbhai Marwadi Founder & President, Marwadi University, Shri Jitubhai Chandarana, Co-founder & Vice-president, Marwadi University, Registrar Shri Naresh Jadeja, and Provost Dr, Y. P. Kosta said, Marwadi University added that Marwadi University has a strong track record of successful placements and this year alone over 500+ students have already been placed in reputed companies including the likes of TCS, Cognizant and BYJU’s, with packages of up to INR 10 Lakhs per annum.

As India witnesses, Unlock-1 amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the university is aggressively monitoring the COVID-19 situation. The health and safety of students, and their families during the admission process is of utmost priority. Potential applicants may dial 8980030090 for any queries regarding the courses, admission process and fees.