Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur being observed

It was on this in 1675, Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life to protect religion, human values, ideals and principles. The martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur is remembered as Shaheedi Divas every year.

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur on his Martyrdom Day. In a message, President Kovind said, Guru Tegh Bahadur made supreme sacrifice to protect the faith, belief and rights of the people.



Therefore, the fellow citizens call him ‘Hind di Chaadar’ with love and respect. President said, his sacrifice inspires all of us to unite for the true service of humanity.



President Kovind said, Guru Tegh Bahadur’s teachings and his work will continue to spread the spirit of love and patriotism among all of us.