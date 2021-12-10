Marksans Pharma jumps as its arm gets UK MHRA grant for market authorisation of Loperamide Capsules

Marksans Pharma is currently trading at Rs. 63.75, up by 3.90 points or 6.52% from its previous closing of Rs. 59.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 62.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 64.40 and Rs. 62.10 respectively. So far 81410 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 97.50 on 14-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 48.60 on 21-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 64.40 and Rs. 57.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2449.74 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 48.25%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.17% and 48.58% respectively.

UK MHRA has granted market authorisation to Marksans Pharma’s wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem for Loperamide 2mg Hard Capsules. Marksans will manufacture the products at its UK MHRA approved state-of-the-art oral dosage facility located at Goa, India.

Marksans Pharma together with its subsidiaries operates as an integrated international pharmaceutical company. The company’s business is distribution of pharmaceutical products.