Market approval for Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine given by DCGI

These trials have since been concluded within the country. The said Company has also conducted these clinical trials in another country i.e. Gambia.

Thereafter, the said Company applied for approval and permission to manufacture this vaccine. The application along with the clinical trial data has been reviewed by the Office of Drug Controller General of India with the help of Special Expert Committee (SEC) for vaccines.

The Committee recommended for grant of permission of market authorization to the said vaccine. On 14/07/2020, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, Pune has been granted permission to manufacture domestically developed first Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine. This is the first indigenously developed vaccine in the field of pneumonia. Earlier the demand of such vaccine was substantially met by licensed importers in the country since the manufacturers were all vaccine companies based outside India.

This vaccine is used for active immunization against invasive disease and pneumonia caused by “Streptococcus pneumonia” in infants. The vaccine is administered in a intramuscular manner.