The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), with a view to widen the investor base for exchange traded products in the IFSC and to enhance the secondary market liquidity, thereby deepening the market, has issued a Regulatory Framework for market access through Authorised Persons.

An Authorised Person is any individual, partnership firm, LLP or body corporate who provides access to the trading platform of a stock exchange as an agent of the stock broker.

Under the framework, the stock brokers/ trading members (registered with either IFSCA or SEBI or both) of the stock exchanges shall be permitted to provide market access to investors through Authorised Persons based in foreign jurisdictions.

Further details on the framework are available on the IFSCA website at the URL:https://ifsca.gov.in/Circular