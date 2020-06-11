Maritime ports in Bangladesh asked to hoist cautionary signal 3

The warning message issued by the Met Department of Bangladesh on Thursday morning said that a low pressure area has formed over the East Central Bay and West Central Bay which may cause squally weather over the north bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

It warned all fishing boats and trawlers in this area to come close to the coast and proceed with caution and not venture deep into sea till further notice.

The Met department has predicted light to moderate rain and thunder showers accompanied by squally wind at many places over Chattogram, Barisal and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions. Some places in Barisal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions may also experience moderately heavy to heavy rain today.

Capital city Dhaka has been experiencing drizzle since early morning on Thursday.