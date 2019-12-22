Manuel Marrero Cruz appointed Cuba’s first Prime minister since 1976

On Saturday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel named Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz as the country’s first Prime minister since 1976.

Marrero, 56, has been the Tourism minister for 16 years, presiding over a rise in visitors and a hotel construction boom that has made tourism one of the most important sectors of the Cuban economy. Diaz-Canel cited Marrero’s experience in negotiating with foreign investors as one of his prime qualifications, according to state media. The position of prime minister was held by Fidel Castro from 1959 to 1976, when a new constitution changed his title to president and eliminated the post of Prime minister.