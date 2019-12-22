Manuel Marrero Cruz appointed as Cuba’s first PM in more than 40 years

It was reinstated under the rules of a new constitution for the communist-run island passed earlier this year.

Marrero, who has served as tourism minister for 16 years and is an architect by trade, helped boost Cuba’s economy by making tourism one of the engines of growth. The post of prime minister was scrapped in 1976 by the then-revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

On the other hand, critics say any such changes are purely cosmetic as the Cuban Communist Party and the military remain the only two real decision-making institutions in the country.