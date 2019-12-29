Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges countrymen to buy local products

In the Mann ki Baat programme of 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the countrymen to buy locally made products as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and also to mark 75 years of India’s independence in 2022

Prime Minister Modi explained the importance of becoming self-dependent and leading a dignified life. In this regard he highlighted the skill development and employment initiative `Himayat’ under the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ‘Himayat’ program has proven to be a boon for the residents of Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Ladakh. People have become self-employed and independent under this program. Prime Minister Modi also shared few success stories under this initiative

The ‘Himayat’ program has brought a ray of hope in the lives of people of Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Ladakh. This program has not only provided financial independence to the youth but has also instilled a new confidence in them.