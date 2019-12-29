Mann ki Baat: PM Modi appreciates spirit of youth

Addressing the nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat Programm’, Prime Minister said that youth should contemplate on their responsibilities towards the society in the decade ahead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the last episode of Mann Ki Baat this year, he extended greetings to the countrymen for ushering in the 3rd decade of the 21st century.

Youth will play a leading role in nation’s development in the coming decade. Prime Minister Modi said the youth today dream of doing something new, something different.

Prime Minister asserted that youth today like order and system and when they dislike it, they question the system too.

On the occasion of Vivekanand Jayanti on January 12, the nation will be celebrating the Youth Day.

The Prime Minister said that every youth should definitely contemplate on his responsibilities and take a vow for the coming decade.

Speaking on completion of 50 years of Vivekanand Rock Memorial, PM Modi said that this place has inspired every section, every age group towards national duty.

Prime Minister also highlighted importance of ancient knowledge and remarkable history of Indian Astronomy Science and Navigation Techniques. He also shared information about the telescopes installed in various parts of the country to study the space.

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the countrymen to move ahead keeping faith in the strength of 130 crore Indians, their capabilities and their resolve.