Manipur becomes second state after Goa to be Corona free

The Chief Minister said, though the State has no COVID-19 active case now but people should keep vigil all the time.

The Chief Minister also stressed on extra vigil along Indo-Myanmar border areas and directed DGP LM Khaute to reinforce police checkpoints at various areas particularly those at Churachandpur district as it is vulnerable.

He said, there will be no excuse to anyone providing sub-standard medical items to paramedics and medical staffs and the front line warriors as it is a question of human life and if one gets affected, others will get affected as well.

Manipur had two confirmed COVID-19 case but both the patients, a 23-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

Goa was declared Corona free State few days back.