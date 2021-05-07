Mandatory online certification of disability through UDID portal w.e.f. 01.06.2021.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Government of India has issued Gazette notification SO 1736(E) dated 05.05.2021 making it mandatory for all States/UTs to grant certificate of disability through online mode only using UDID portal w.e.f. 01.06.2021.

The Central Government notified the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2017 under RPwD Act, 2016 on 15.06.2017. Rule 18(5) mandates the Central Government to appoint a date making it mandatory for the State/UTauthorities to issue certificate of disability through online mode.The Central Advisory Board on Disability headed by Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment discussed this issue in its last meeting held on 26.11.2020 and recommended mandatory online disability certification from 01.04.2021. However, keeping in view the elections in some of the States/UTs during March-April, 2021, online certification has now been made mandatory from 01.06.2021.Department of Health & Department dealing with disability matters in States/UTs have been advised to take immediate steps to ensure compliance of this notification.

The UDID project is under implementation since 2016. Concerned authorities of all States/UTs have been imparted training by DEPwD for working on the UDID portal (www.swavlambancard.gov.in). The States/UTs have been given adequate time to convert to online mode. It will ensure complete digitization of certification of disability from 01.06.2021, besides providing a viable mechanism for cross-checking genuineness of the certificate to achieve pan-India validity, and simplifying the process for the benefit of Divyangjan.

