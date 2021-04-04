Manager, teacher arrested for stripping, torturing minor in sanskrit school hostel

Udaipur : Police arrested two men on Sunday,who were accused of stripping and torturing a 17-year-old boy , in a hostel at Gingla of Salumber block in Udaipur district. The minor who is a student of Ved Mata Gayatri Vidhyalaya at Idana , was reportedly tortured for breaking the ply of a room partition in the hostel on March 17.

The teen said the room was shared between 10 boys and he was punished badly for something he hadn’t done. The minor’s father had lodged the complaint on March 29 at the Gingla police station against the hostel manager Ambalal and a teacher Naresh who had stripped the boy naked in front of the hostel inmates and beaten on his private parts and legs.

” We have arrested both the accused under provisions of the IPC and sections related to cruelty under the Juvenile Justice Act. The investigation officer spoke to some of the students and it was confirmed that the blue marks on the body of the victim had been due to the torture inflicted on him by the men. Since there was no evidence of any sexual assault or such intention, the sections of POCSO Act hasnt been included. The accused would be produced before the court tomorrow” Sudha Palawat, CO Salumber informed.

Meanwhile, a panel of members from the Child Welfare Committee, Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (RSCPCR) and Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) on Saturday, visited the minor’s home and held counselling with him. The panel spoke to the minor to know if the students were ever sexually abused in the hostel but the boy said they were only beaten.

“The team members said that there were few other boys too who had been beaten by the manager and teacher for allegedly smoking beedi. They too would be approached to get more details” Dr Shailendra Pandya, member RSCPCR told Udaipur Kiran.

He also said that the commission would seek a factual report from the Collector and SP on the functioning of the Sanskrit school and if the hostel is registered under the JJ Act in case there are inmates who are orphans and under category requiring special care and protection.

Please share this news







