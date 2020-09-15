Man who bought UP minor girl arrested by Chittor police

Udaipur : Chittorgarh police arrested a 30-year old man on Sunday, who had reportedly purchased a minor girl from Uttar Pradesh’s SonBhadra, married and abused her sexually. The minor had on September 4 called on the childline number and pleaded to rescue from the clutches of the accused, a resident of Babrana of Bhupalsagar area in the district.

After the girl was rescued, she told the police that an acquaintance called Lakshmi Dadeech in her neighborhood in UP brought her to Chittorgarh on the pretext of a pleasure trip and forced her to marry the accused BasantiLal Dadeech who paid 2.70 lakh rupees to Lakshmi. The minor said she was ill treated at the accused’s home where she lived for seven months. She desired to be sent back home to her parents.

Onthe instructions of the Child Welfare Committee an FIR was lodged under various provisions of the POCSO, Child Marriage Prevention Act and domestic violence etc. A team under the supervision of Kapasan Circle Officer, Dalpat SIngh Bhati arrested the accused Basantilal on Sunday while other teams have been sent to Kota, Bhilwara and UP in search of the rest of the people who brought the minor from her home and sold her.

