Man killed by goons for shielding women from lewd remarks, 3 arrested

Udaipur : In a major success, Udaipur police on Monday, arrested three goons who had stabbed an autorickshaw driver to death under Surajpole police station limits a day ago. The accused are alcohol addicts who used to habitually abuse people, especially women passing on the roads.

The victim had advised them to mend their ways, which was the reason for murder, police said. The incident had triggered public fury as large number of people collected outside the hospital and at the police station demanding speedy action.

The incident took place on Sunday night at the kachhi basti opposite the railway station where Vinod (43) son of Mangilal Chanwaria was stabbed by three men who came in an autorickshaw and started an argument with him. One of them took out a knife and stabbed Vinod on his neck. Before anyone could catch them, they fled from the spot and Vinod was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The Basti residents and the victim’s relatives protested at the hospital and demanded the police to take speedy action to nab the criminals. Surajpole police teams swung into action and raided places overnight. On Monday, all the three were caught.

“The accused have been identified as Raja Oad, and two youths both known as Fardeen. The investigation officer completed the medical formalities and the cremation was held in police supervision. The accused are being interrogated for details” ASP Gopal Swaroop Mewara said.

