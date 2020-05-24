Male leopard dies after getting stuck in wire snare

Udaipur : Wire snares turned to be silent killer of a big cat. On Sunday, a male leopard fell prey to wire trap laid for wild animals in Gehunwada village of Aaspur block in Dungarpur. The incident occurred on Sunday morning when some villagers heard the roars of the wild cat and when they went to see where the voice was coming from , they saw a leopard struggling inside the bushy trap.

The villagers informed the forest department and officials from Punali and Mandav check posts under Antari forest range arrived at the spot. However the officials did not have ample resources to rescue the leopard which bled profusely. Before the officials could do anything , the beast died. The animal was carried to Dovda forest range where veterinary experts conducted the postmortem and the leopard was cremated in a nearby nursery.