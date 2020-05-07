Maldives to further restrict movement to control spread of Covid-19

He made the comments during a national taskforce meeting last night after number of cases in country crossed six hundred with 44 tested positive yesterday. Among those are two Indians bringing total number of Indian nationals infected in Maldives to 56. More than half of the total infected are Bangladeshi nationals, mainly employed in labour and construction projects.

President’s office said that last night discussions emphasized on the need for further vigilance in the next two weeks as projections indicate a peak in number of cases. The greater Malé region has been placed on lockdown since April 15 following the community outbreak of COVID and is in operation till May14. The public health emergency declared on March 12 will also remain in effect until May 30.

Indian high commission in Male is coordinating arrangements for repatriation of Indian nationals in Maldives who need emergency medical care, have lost jobs or are stranded tourists. The first navy ship carrying around 700 Indians will depart for Kochi tomorrow. Meanwhile, around 200 Maldivians stranded in India are to be repatriated next week from nine cities. Maldives foreign ministry said they are to be evacuated via a charted national flight, which is to travel from Malé to New Delhi and Trivandrum before returning to Malé.