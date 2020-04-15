Maldives President makes an emotional appeal for people to stay indoors

In an address, President Solih urged the public to treat each other with care and remain patient and assist each other according to the letter and spirit of Islamic teachings.

His appeal followed a person with no travel history, testing positive in congested Male. Health authorities immediately announced a 24 hour lockdown in capital, which may be extended. President Solih emphasized that work is underway to determine the source of the infection.

He said 11 samples of direct contacts are being tested currently, and contact tracing is underway in Kaashidhoo island- where a direct contact of the patient had recently travelled. Earlier, the 20 cases tested positive in the island nation, were either among foreign tourists or people who had travelled abroad.