Maldives Foreign Minister expresses gratitude to EAM S Jaishankar for timely assistance by India in combatting COVID

During the call, Minister Shahid also lauded Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, in convening the leaders of the SAARC region to discuss common approaches and regional cooperation.

A press statement said minister Shahid briefed Minister Jaishankar on the impact of COVID-19 in the Maldives, and the measures being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar also assured Minister Shahid, of the continued supply of essential commodities, including rice, flour and sugar, as well as the provision of medicines and other items to the Maldives during this time of crisis.

Minister Shahid further thanked the Government of India for the kind hospitality being extended towards the Maldivian community in India. Minister Jaishankar reassured Minister Shahid of all measures being taken to ensure the well-being of Maldivians in India.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old became the first Maldivian to test positive Covid-19. He is to have tested positive after traveling to the Maldives from the United Kingdom on Sunday and is currently under quarantine. Earlier, there were 13 cases in the country, all among foreign tourists.

