Maldives: 26 Indian nationals among 51 people tested positive for COVID-19

An 88 year old died last night of complications while the number of cases in the country has risen to 955. Among them are 316 Maldivians and 639 foreign nationals, mostly Bangladeshis and around 90 of them Indian nationals.

There are around twenty thousand Indian nationals based in capital Male, which is worst affected by COVID crisis, owing to its high population density. Indian government has brought back 900 nationals affected by medical emergencies and job losses etc. as part of Vande bharat mission.

Indian navy ship INS Jalashwa will be again sailing on Friday from Male bringing back around 700 residents of Kerala and Lakshadweep. Efforts are being made to arrange Air India flights for people wanting to return to other cities.

Meanwhile, lockdown imposed in Maldives’ capital has been extended for a third time till 28th of this month. A lockdown was announced in Male following the detection of a community transmission on April 15 and was first extended by 14 days on April 29. This extension was to expire on Thursday, but was extended by another 14 days on Wednesday.