Malaysia marks 63rd Independence Day

He also called on the people to appreciate and safeguard the country’s independence and peace.

No assemblies and parades by uniformed bodies, government agencies and private sector were held due to the restrictions.

Instead, small official celebrating events were held in several venues in Putrajaya and the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, which were broadcasted live.

In his address to the nation on Sunday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin called for his compatriots to care for each other in the face of challenges including those caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

In the televised address, he urged Malaysians to care for the country, work towards maintaining the peace and harmony Malaysia presently enjoys and push the country forward to be more successful in various fields.

On August 31, 1957, the then Federation of Malaya gained independence from British rule.