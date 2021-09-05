Malaika Arora is all hearts for Arjun Kapoor’s ‘good hair day mood’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have never hesitated in expressing their love since the time they have come out in open about their relationship. They have only raised the relationship bar to the next level and won over fans with their impeccable chemistry. They are every social media enthusiast’s favourite couple giving relationship goals with regular pictures and videos.

On Sunday, Malaika surprised all with her Instagram story. In the short clip, Arjun looks uber cool from a recent photoshoot. His undying charm, amazing physique, killer smile, uber-cool style, chiseled jawline, and oh-so-good looks – all have made the actor a man of our dreams. And, Malaika is all hearts for her beau as she sums up her weekend mood with it. Interestingly, Arjun had shared this reel video from Instagram handle and love-struck Malaika reposted it on her Instagram story.

