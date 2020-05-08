Making Art More Accessible: The Frame’s Newest Art Store Campaigns Introduce More Iconic Art to Users’ Homes

When it boils down to it, the true beauty of art is that it transcends barriers – be they cultural or even physical. In a way, the same could be said of The Frame. By blurring the line between artwork and display, Samsung’s lifestyle TV eliminates barriers to our enjoyment of the world’s most impressive art – transforming your living room into your own personal art gallery.

Now, with a pair of campaigns that place more magnificent masterworks mere taps away, Samsung has made it even easier for users to enjoy iconic and inspiring art from the comfort of home.

The first, “#StayAtHome with Arts,” introduces a carefully curated collection of Impressionist art to The Frame’s virtual Art Store. Available for users in the U.S. to enjoy for free from May 6 to June 5,1 the collection includes a total of 30 renowned works from the likes of Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet, Edgar Degas and Édouard Manet. It’s available even without an Art Store subscription, and easily accessible under the Store’s Spotlight tab.

The Art Store’s two-part “Stay Inspired – Home Exhibition” campaign was created out of a belief that inspiration, like innovation, should know no bounds. Currently live in Germany, the photography-focused campaign does just what its name implies: transform users’ homes into virtual exhibition spaces to showcase the inspiring work of world-class photographers.

From April 17 to May 16, users in Germany will enjoy free access to the epic, inspiring and architectural works of Samsung’s Snapshooters – a talented team of nearly two dozen photographers, each with a unique eye for capturing beauty in the everyday. Afterward, the Snapshooters will yield the stage to members of Germany’s own esteemed Professional Association of Freelance Photographers and Film Creators, whose standout shots will be showcased in the Art Store from May 16 to June 17.

1 Once the promotion period is over, users may elect to retain their selected artwork for a nominal fee.