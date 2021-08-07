Make this Onam Special with Samsung Offers; Get up to 25% Cashback On TVs & Digital Appliances, Easy EMIs & Exciting Deals

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, has announced new and exciting offers across select consumer electronics products during Kerala’s biggest harvest festival, Onam.

Valid till September 15, 2021 at Samsung Smart Plaza, select multi-brand retail stores, and leading electronics stores across Kerala, these attractive offers include assured Soundbar worth up to INR 1,04,900 along with up to 25% cashback, additional 2.5% cashback at Samsung Smart Plaza, easy EMI options as low as INR 990 and 5-year comprehensive warranty benefits for consumers.

To ensure a consumers’ safety, Samsung offers contactless buying experience through AR Demos that allow consumers to experience the product virtually in their homes, check product dimensions and make informed decision. Consumers can also take an appointment to visit a store, get a live video demo of their favorite products or make online purchases directly from their nearest retail stores.

These benefits can be availed on purchase of select Samsung consumer electronics products such as Samsung QLED TVs, French Door and Frost Free Refrigerators, select Front Load and Top Load Washing Machines, Microwaves and Air Conditioners.

During the sale, Samsung is offering free soundbars of up to INR 1,04,900 on select QLED TV, UHD TV and the Lifestyle TV range. Customers can also avail cashback of up to 20% on various TV models in the range along with easy and attractive EMI offers starting as low as INR 990 and three-year warranty on the purchase of select 32 inch (and above) televisions.

For refrigerators, customers can receive cashbacks of up to 20% along with easy EMIs starting as low as INR 990 on select models of French-Door, Frost Free and Direct Cool refrigerators.

Customers looking to buy washing machines will be able to avail cashback of up to 20% cashback on Top Load washing machines, and up to 25% cashback for Front Load washing machines. There are also attractive EMI offers starting from INR 990 on select washing machines.

Consumers buying Samsung microwaves will get a five year ‘Magnetron Warranty’ on all models of Convection Microwave Ovens, 10-year Ceramic Cavity Warranty on select models and a free Borosil kit on the purchase of 28L & above convection microwave ovens. Additionally, customers can avail up to 10% cashback on purchases of select HotBlast & Masala SunDry Microwave models.

Adding to the festive cheer and making it a cooler proposition, Samsung has also rolled out offers on select air conditioners with free installation for WindFree models, cashback of up to 15%, and 5-year comprehensive warranty along with easy and convenient EMIs starting as low as INR 990 for consumers.

“Festive season is the time when consumers upgrade their homes with newer and smarter technologies. Being a consumer centric brand, our focus is to deliver unparalleled technology for our consumers. Samsung is committed to deliver the best products and our latest offers come with guaranteed benefits on a wide range of products across price points. With consumers seeking value proposition, we are confident these unique offers will meet their expectations and enrich their lives this festive season,” said, Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Untact 2.0

Over the last few weeks, Samsung has rolled out several contactless offerings for consumers that allows them to experience and purchase their products in a safe environment and with ease.

Augmented Reality Demo

Samsung Experience Consultants will share a link to the AR demo with consumers interested in a product. Consumers can also access this link from Samsung’s Facebook page. Once the link is clicked, the AR demo would be activated on their smartphones. The user can then view the product in his/her home environment, placing the television or refrigerator at the desired location using their smartphone camera.

The camera will scan the space and place the product to scale, providing a clear idea of how the product would look aesthetically in their homes. In the case of a refrigerator, users can even open the doors and look inside for a holistic experience of the product.

After the virtual experience the customer has the option to “Request Callback” and connect with their nearest Samsung retailer, ensuring they can purchase Samsung products without stepping out their homes.

Check out the AR Demos here:

The Serif: https://web2.avataar.me/samsungce/serifcta/index.html

SpaceMax Family Hub : https://web2.avataar.me/samsungce/spacemaxcta/index.html

Shop by Appointment

Consumers can now set up appointments at their nearest retailer by simply filling up an online form – https://www.samsungindiamarketing.com/Promotions/promo-of-the-month/ . Once the form is filled, a Samsung Experience Consultant contacts the customer and assists in setting up an appointment for store visit.

Live Video Demo at Home

Samsung Experience Consultants will take consumers through the demo of any product via a video call, helping them select products from the comfort of their homes. Post selection, consumers can also make an online payment and get the product delivered to their homes, all without stepping out.

Buy Products Directly from Neighbourhood Retail Stores

With a simple Google search, consumers can now find websites of their nearest neighbourhood retail stores that sell Samsung products. They can select and make payments for the products on these store websites through digital payments platform Benow.

Samsung’s Diverse Product Line-up

Samsung QLED Televisions

Samsung QLED TV breaks new ground for premium TVs and home entertainment, delivering beautiful design that is supported with the most advanced picture quality. Powered by Quantum Dot technology that optimizes the TV’s brightness levels and delivers brighter and deeper colors, to deliver the visual experience intended by creators. The QLED TVs also features Object Tracking Sound (OTS) and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) for unmatched cinematic experience at home. It also allows the users to take voice control one step further with the new Bixby and Alexa feature on One Remote Control allowing connections to all connected devices without additional connectors or complicated setups.

Samsung Spacemax Family Hub

SpaceMax Family Hub turns your kitchen into a connected living fun zone for the whole family. While the Home Control feature that works with the SmartThings ecosystem, allows users to control and monitor their connected appliances from the Family Hub screen, the Food Management feature lets one view what’s inside the fridge anytime, anywhere without opening the door. To ensure family fun never ends, Home Entertainment enables access to a seamless music experience with high quality speakers and lets you mirror your smartphone or TV to the Family Hub screen. To make family time more engaging, family members can integrate their schedules, share pictures and text messages by using The Family Connection feature on the refrigerator’s touchscreen. With Bluetooth, you will not miss any call even when you are cooking or baking in the kitchen. Samsung’s voice assistant Bixby recognizes individual voices and provides personalized information based on preferences.

Samsung Curd Maestro Refrigerators

The Curd Maestro range of refrigerators are part of Samsung’s ‘Make for India’ innovations, and are a result of the company’s deep understanding of Indian consumers’ needs over the years. These refrigerators address the pain points of daily curd making, and have been designed to revolutionize the conventional usage of a refrigerator, going beyond food preservation to food preparation. Curd Maestro makes healthy and hygienic curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions. Process of curd making in Samsung’s Curd Maestro Refrigerators is recommended by ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal.

Samsung Microwaves

Samsung has revolutionized Indian cooking with innovations in microwave ovens that have been made specifically for India. Consumers can now prepare Masala, Tadka and Sun-dry food, in addition to making Roti/Naan and Curd in the new Microwave range.

Samsung Windfree ACs 3.0

Samsung’s Wind-Free 3.0 system uses 23,000 micro-holes to gently spread air evenly throughout the room, maintaining a comfortable level of coolness without any draft. Once the desired temperature is reached, the system disperses fresh air uniformly. The Wind-Free 3.0 enables users to control their ACs using the Bixby through Wi-Fi. The ACs allow the user to remotely control the functions and schedule operations along with live feedback. The AI auto-cooling automatically optimizes the cooling based on usage and living conditions. Moreover, welcome cooling uses Geo-fencing feature to automatically cool down your room based on the users’ location.

Samsung Washing Machines

Samsung Washing Machines, powered by digital inverter motors, consume less energy while producing minimal noise and vibration. Hygiene Steam feature ensures that garments are clean and sanitized. It improves the washing quality by releasing stream from the bottom of the drum. As a result, each garment inside the drum is completely soaked. Hygiene Steam removes dirt and up to 99.9% of the bacteria.

