Make the most of your money during Big Bazaar’s ‘Sabse Saste 5 Din’

Udaipur : Big Bazaar – India’s most loved hypermarket chain is back with its BIGGEST shopping festival – ‘Sabse Saste 5 Din’. Starting from 22nd to 26th January 2020, Big Bazaar’s Sabse Saste 5 Din (SS5D) will be held across all Big Bazaar, Big Bazaar Gen Nxt and HyperCity stores in the country. Big Bazaar’s SSD comes at a perfect time where every Indian household is in search of ways of making the most of tight family budgets. From mega deals, combo offers and discounts on food, fashion, home furnishing, luggage, kitchenware and daily essentials this year Big Bazaar’s SSD will be bigger and better.

Customers will be delighted to experience shopping for the lowest prices on a wide range of food products, Buy 2 and Get 1 Free on food & grocery items, Flat 50% on Fashiontake home Kitchen combo set worth Rs. 13,505 at less than half price of Rs.4999, 43 inch Koryo TV worth Rs. 39,990 at Rs. 14,999, flat 70% off on trolley bags from brands like Aristocrat, Safari, Kamliant, Skybags and much much more.

Speaking about hosting the first SSD for 2020 Mr. Sadashiv Nayak, CEO, Big Bazaar says, “Every household irrespective of the time of the year requires products either for daily use, maintaining the house, fashion needs or other reasons. Keeping in mind the current scenario, we have made a conscious effort of making this year’s Sabse Saste 5 Din much bigger and highly power packed than the previous years. These five days are a perfect opportunity for all our customers to make the most of their money and take back home bags full of happiness.”

Welcoming everyone to shop during SSD all Big Bazaar stores will provide priority billing and special assistance for persons with disability (PWD) and young elders. Keeping in mind the needs of all customers priority billing will also be offered to pregnant women and women with infants. Customers with a shopping list of 10 or less products can skip the queue and use the mobile express counter. Not only this, stores in certain cities will also provide home delivery to enhance the shopping experience.

List of offers:

Ladies Kurti – MRP Rs.599 Offer Price Rs.299 Kids T-Shirts (Boys / Girls) – MRP Rs.299 Offer Price Rs.149 Men’s Denim MRP Rs 599 Offer Price Rs 399 Kitchen Combo Set for Rs 4999 ONLY

Pigeon Scarlet 3 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove + Aluminum Induction Base Pressure Cooker (3 L & 5 L) + Induction Base Non-Stick Cookware Set (4 U) + Larah By Borosil Opalware Dinner Set (13 U) – MRP Rs.13505 Offer Price Rs.4999

Dinning Combo Set for Rs 2999 ONLY

Cello Opalware Dinner Set (31 U) + Opalware Mug Set (6 U) + Borosilicate Glass Tumbler Set (6 U) + Glass Jar Set (2 U) – MRP Rs.6099 Offer Price Rs.2999

Koryo 43 (109 cm) Full HD LED TV – MRP Rs.39990 Offer Price Rs.14999 Aristocrat, Safari, Kamliant, Skybags Trolley Flat 70 % Off