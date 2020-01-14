Makar Sankranti being celebrated in several parts of country

As per Vedic Hindu philosophy, Sun is considered to be the king of all the planets. And Makar Sankranti commemorates the expedition of sun to the Northern Hemisphere. This festival also comes as Thanksgiving to Mother Nature for an abundance of crops, well being and prosperity.

In Gujarat, Makar Sankranti- is popularly known as Uttarayan and the main attraction is international kite festival. Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah will celebrate the festival in his home town Ahmedabad. In Andhra Pradesh it is a four day festival- Bhogi, Sankranti, Kanuma and Mukkanuma. Samkranthi, the festival of festivals is being celebrated throughout the Andhra Pradesh with rich fervor.

The festivities include sweets made of rice, jaggery, green gram and sesame. The enthusiasm and celebration of Makar Sankranti is also intertwined with the fervor of deep-rooted faith.

Gita also expounds the importance of Uttarayan as a favourable time to get blessings from Gods and achieve greatness on earth. The days become longer and signify the removal of despair and delusion to enter into spiritual light and wisdom. It is a four day festival in Andhra Pradesh, viz,Bhogi, Sankranti, Kanuma and Mukkanuma. The rituals are a mix of various regions around the state, with plenty of kites flown and special sweets like Tilgud and new clothes and books and home appliances purchased.

The Festival is being celebrated in Godavari Districts of West Godavari and East Godavari in a big way and Godavari Districts are known as “rice bowl” of Andhra Pradesh. Kite festivals and Rangoli festivals are bring organised in several pockets across the State of Andhra Pradesh.