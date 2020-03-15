Major sporting events wipe out due to COVID-19

Dozens of international sport events have been cancelled or postponed around the world amid an outbreak of corona virus.

BCCI has suspended all domestic tournaments until further notice as a precautionary measure in the wake of the deadly corona virus that has been spreading in the country and worldwide at a rapid pace. BCCI president Sourab Ganguly said that all matches of the Irani Cup, Senior Women One-Day Knockout, Vizzy Trophy and all other domestic cricket have been put on hold till further notice.

Other cricket tournaments are effected as well. One-day internationals series, and three T20 matches between the Australia vs New Zealand, which was scheduled to start on 24 March, are postponed.

England’s Test series against Sri Lanka are also postponed. India’s one-day international series with South Africa postponed. Pakistan Super League play-offs condensed, while some overseas players fly home. Indian Premier League delayed from 29 March until 15 April.

In athletics, London Marathon scheduled for 26 April are also postponed and rearranged for 4th of October. Along with Manchester Marathon, which was scheduled for 5 April, is also postponed.

In badminton, all BWF world tour and other BWF tournaments are suspended from 16 March until 12 April.

The Football Association, Premier League, EFL and Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship collectively agree to postpone the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest. The Scottish football season is postponed as well. All the Domestic football, at all levels are also suspended in Wales, until at least 4 April due to corona virus. Uefa has also postponed next week’s Champions League and Europa League fixtures.

The rapid spread of corona virus is causing cancellations and delays to sporting events around the world. Other Major sporting events such as golf’s Masters and London Marathon, cycling, rugby, and Grand prix are also being postponed.

