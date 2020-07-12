Major rivers of Bangladesh rising, flood situation deteriorates in northern districts

Floodwater has inundated several low lying areas in northern districts of Rangpur, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur and Bougura, reports the official news agency BSS.

According to the latest report of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) at 3 p.m. on Sunday, several rivers in the Brahmaputra basin were flowing above the danger mark. Teesta was flowing above the danger mark at Dalia and Kaunia, Dharla at Kurigram, Brahmaputra at Noonkhawa and Chilmari, Jamuna at Fulchari and Bahadurabad and Gur at Singra.

Some rivers in the Mehgna basin were also reported to be flowing above the danger mark. Surma was above the danger mark at Kanaighat and Sylhet among other smaller rivers. However, none of the rivers in the Ganges basin was flowing above the danger mark as on the afternoon of Sunday.

Water level is likely to rise further over the next 24 hours which will lead to deterioration in the flood situation in the several northern districts of Bangladesh.