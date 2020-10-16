Mahila Kisan Diwas celebrated | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare organized Mahila Kisan Diwas through Video Conferencing on 15th October, 2020. This event was held under the guidance of Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare which was graced by Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Sanjay Agarwal, Secretary (AC&FW) and other senior officers of the Department. A series of activities were undertaken on this occasion.

Interaction between Parshottam Rupala and successful women farmers and women entrepreneurs was held during the event. The e-book on ‘Inspiring Stories of Progressive Women Farmers’ was released and two short video films on ‘Mahila Krishak and her Contribution in Agriculture’ and ‘Global Examples of Successful Women Farmers’ were launched during this event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of State stated that women farmers and women Self Help Groups (SHGs) play an important role in agriculture development with their significant contribution to boost the rural economy. He emphasized that the inspirational success stories of women farmers should be replicated in other States to encourage the women farmers across the country. Value addition of agri produce should be done at village level through women Self Help Groups and supply chain to be developed for transportation to the urban area. In addition, beekeeping, fishery, poultry, animal husbandry have major scope for women farmers and women centric schemes in these sectors need to be promoted in consultation with the representatives of women farmers.

Secretary (AC&FW) also expressed his views on the occasion and emphasized that the women farmers may avail the benefits of all farmer centric schemes especially the Kisan Credit Card and Farmer Producer Organizations. The recently introduced two farming acts namely “The Farmers’ Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020” and “The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020” will promote the livelihood of the rural community. The provision of value addition of raw agri produce at village level would be encouraged under the Post Harvest Management component of recently introduced Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.