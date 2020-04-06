Mahavir Jayanti being celebrated today

Mahavir Jayanti is considered to be one of the most auspicious events for Jain community and holds a lot of importance in their religious life.



President, Vice President and Prime Minister have extended their greetings on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. In a tweet today, President Ram Nath Kovid said, heartiest congratulations to all the countrymen as Lord Mahavira’s teachings of truth and non-violence are still relevant today.



Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said Lord Mahavir was one of the most charismatic and influential spiritual leaders.

Let us spread the message of fraternity and humanity through compassion and empathy and pay tribute to Mahavir.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greeting to all citizens saying that Lord Mahavir’s life was based on truth, non-violence and austerity and it will always remain an inspiration for everyone.