Maharashtra: Technology being used to fight rising number of corona cases

When there is a continuous rise in the number of Covid-19 patients, the recovery rate is also rising. But the Metropolis is always facing different crises along with security issues.

Therefore the economic capital of the country is upgrading itself with the help of technology and getting ready to face the crisis in future.

Considering the hardships faced by the Covid-19 patients in the allotment of beds in the hospitals , the Bruhan Mumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has established a Decentralized Hospital Bed Management system and made it operational in all the 24 wards.

Earlier the patient used to get the information with a single helpline number about the availability of the beds but with the new facility they can avail the information from each ward which will be faster and easier.

Another facility was pressed in the service of the Metropolis which will be useful to monitor the promenades in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Home Minister Ani Deshmukh inaugurated Segway electric scooters for police personnel at Marine Drive in south Mumbai. While fifty of these two-wheeled, self-balancing personal transporters’ will be deployed in south Mumbai, they will be also introduced for cops in suburban Bandra, Juhu and Versova areas.

The police personnel manning Segways will have a public address system attached to their masks and they will also monitor social distancing.

A state of art Integrated Flood Warning system for Mumbai will be jointly launched by Union Minister for Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today.

In a bid to prevent or at least mitigate flooding in the megapolis, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai had approached the Ministry of Earth Sciences to develop the warning system.