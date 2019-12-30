Maharashtra Council of Ministers expanded; 26 ministers, 10 MoS take oath

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his council of ministers by inducting 26 Cabinet and 10 ministers of state. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister. Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray were among the Cabinet ministers who took oath. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted ministers in the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

The expansion took place more than a month after the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took charge of the state.

The 36 ministers sworn in on Monday include 10 Cabinet and four ministers of state of the NCP, eight Cabinet and four MoS of Shiv Sena, eight Cabinet and two MoS of the Congress. With this, NCP leads with 12 Cabinet ministers and four MoS, the Shiv Sena has 10 Cabinet ministers and four MoS while the Congress has 10 Cabinet ministers and two MoS. The state now has 43 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

Senior NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Amit Deshmukh, who were ministers in the previous Congress-NCP government, also found place in the ministry. Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan did not find place in Thackeray’s ministry.

The Shiv Sena kept its senior leaders Subhash Desai, Ramdas Kadam and Diwakar Raote, who were ministers in the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government, out of the new council of ministers. Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 ministers. The size of council of ministers cannot exceed 15 per cent of the total number of MLAs, which is 288 in the state.