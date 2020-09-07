Maharashtra continues to top among worst COVID-19 affected states

In Karnataka, 9,319 new cases were reported on Sunday. While, 9,575 patients discharged. 95 patients died in the past 24 hours. So far, there are 99,266 active cases in the state.

In Tamil Nadu, 5,783 persons tested positive on Sunday. 88 deaths were reported, while, 5,820 patients were discharged in past 24 hours.

The Tamil Nadu government has promulgated an ordinance making violations of guidelines on COVID19 lockdown and preventive measures compoundable offences.

In the national capital, Delhi, 3,256 new cases were reported on Sunday.

2,188 patients recovered, while 29 died in the past 24 hours. Currently, there are 20,909 active Cases in the state.

