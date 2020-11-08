Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hints to reopen places of religious worship after Diwali

Thackeray said he is getting flak for going slow on reopening of places of religious worship.

He said the people are so involved in offering prayers and may neglect COVID-19 safety protocols, questioning what if a coronavirus positive person infects senior citizens from our families who visit the places of worship.

The CM said wearing of masks will be mandatory in places of worship. He also appealed people to avoid bursting firecrackers in public places.

He said he doesn’t want to enforce a ban, let us have faith and trust in each other.

He added Delhi is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, adding it is said pollution was the cause.

He urged people to have self control and restrain from bursting firecrackers which will lead to pollution, adding that nine months of hard work should not be wasted against the pandemic during four days of Diwali celebrations.