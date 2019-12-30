Maharashtra Cabinet expanded; Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM

NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Pawar was sworn in to the post for the second time in just over a month.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan also took oath as Cabinet Minister in the Thackeray-led government.

NCP leader and former Assembly speaker Dilip Walse Patil, former leader of opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde and former LoP in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar were also sworn in.

Governor B S Koshyari administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers in the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar were among those present at the swearing-in ceremony.