Maharana Mewar Public School Celebrates 75th Independence Day of the Nation.

Udaipur : 75th Independence Day of the country was celebrated with exhilaration at Maharana Mewar Public School on 15 th August, 2021.

The Principal, Mr. Sanjay Datta hoisted the tricolor with National Anthem being played in the back drop. On the occasion the Principal remnicised the valiant heroes who sacrificed their life, owing to which we have reached 75th milestone of free democracy. He exhorted that patriotism is selfless and dedicated service in whichever sphere we are working.

He emphasized that the Pandemic has redefined education and as educators we need to instill the value of courage in adversity in learners, inspire them to innovate and achieve unparalleled feats for the nation. As citizens we should uphold the principles laid down in our constitution.

