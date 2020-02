Maha Shivratri is being celebrated across the country

In Uttar Pradesh, a large number of people are reaching Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to offer prayers. Devotees are also taking holy dip in Ganges.

In Allahabad, devotees are taking holy dip at Sangam. In Nepal, thousands of devotees are offering prayers at famous Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu since early morning.