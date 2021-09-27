Magnificent Forts of Alwar

Forts of Alwar are a rich harbour of amalgamation of heterogeneous architectures, originating from different timelines and speaking their own stories. If you’re looking for an escape from urban life, spend a few days in the warmth of the Alwar landscape and be entertained by its biodiversity and rich socio-cultural environment.

Alwar has got you covered with its variety of structures, whether you want a haunted adventure or the solace of nature. Choose your comfort.

Here are some of the magnificent forts to consider for your itinerary:

Siliserh Lake Palace

Positioned on a hillside surrounding the lake, Maharaja Vinay Singh built the Siliserh Palace for his beloved wife Shila in 1845. The initial royal lodge has been converted into a full-fledged palace for tourist leisure. Enjoy the hospitality of the recently remodelled hotel or indulge in other exciting activities; picnics and fishing in the lake’s calm waters mark a memorable boating and sailing experience.

Bhangarh Fort

A complete adventure site in itself, an abundance of bards, local assertions, and popular beliefs make Bhangarh Fort a prominent feature of Rajasthan tourism. With restrictions on entry timings and mysteries surrounding its establishment and abandonment, you will be mesmerised by the different narratives from guides and locals while exploring its impressive gateways, banyan trees, step-wells, temples and layout.

Bala Quila Fort

Formerly subject to the empires of the Marathas, Yadavas, Mughals and the Kachwaha Rajputs, the Bala Quila Fort expands over 5 km. The 1000 feet structure with 15 large and 51 small towers and 446 openings for musketry is an unmissable sight for anyone with a taste of heritage and motifs. Survey the Salim Mahal for an insight into the Mughal prince’s exile or explore the notable buildings of Jai Mahal, Nikumbh Mahal, Salim Sagar Pond, Suraj Kund and temples housed in the property.

Vinay Vilas Mahal

Famous as the City Palace of Alwar, Vinay Vilas Mahal embodies the heritage identity of the city. It stands as a product of the brilliant fusion of Indo-Islamic architecture. Divine mirror work and murals embellish the walls and ceiling with projecting balconies on the entrance are a sight to behold. The museum houses royal memorabilia allowing you real insights into history. The property has the backdrop of an exquisite lake with mountain slopes around.

Moti Doongri Fort

Moti Doongri Fort allows you to enjoy Scottish architecture without travelling halfway across the world, owing to the renovations by Sawai Man Singh II. The picturesque fort forms the backdrop of the beautiful Birla Mandir and is called ‘Shankargarh’. This one will bring a balanced flavour to your journey with a balance of regal splendour and religious elements.

Talvaraksh

If you want to scratch the surface of your trip, head to this hidden and underrated property nestled in thick, lush green forests. According to the epics, it remains the site where Arjuna shot an arrow into the ground to let Ganga out. The hot and cold water springs are regarded for their healing properties, and languors can be spotted strolling and wandering around.

How to reach

