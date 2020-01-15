Maghe Sankranti being celebrated with gaiety and religious fervor in Nepal

It is known as Maghi Sankranti in Tarai region. The day is also being celebrated as Maghi festival by Tharu community to mark the beginning of its new year. Maghe Sankranti is celebrated on the first day of Magh month of Vikram Samvat. It marks transition of Sun into Hindu zodiac sign Makara (Capricorn) and seen as a celebration of end of the winter.

Since early in the morning people taking dip in various rivers including confluence of holy Kali Gandaki and Trishuli rivers at Devghatdham in Tanahu district. The famous Maghe Sankranti fair at Devghat started on Tuesday. Around five lakh devotees are expected to visit Devghatdham during Maghe Sankranti. On this day, mother of each household wishes good health to family members.

Till ke laddu, Chakku, which is made from molasses and Khichidi especially eaten during the festival. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has greeted people on the occasion of Maghi festival and Maghe Sankranti. In his message Prime Minister Oli has wished good health, happiness, peace and prosperity to the people of Nepal.